(A recent) Telegram contained a sample ballot for the upcoming Columbus Public School Bond Election. The Columbus Public School Board is asking you, the Columbus property tax owner, to approve and guarantee a $53,500,000 bond. I attended two of the informational meetings concerning the bond request in early March. At both of the meetings, the school representatives indicated that a $46,000,000 bond would be necessary. Since the meetings, it appears that the bond request has increased more than 15%. We are still in the midst of experiencing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. Interest rates are the highest in 20 years. The American public is now owning the highest credit card debt in history. Banks are failing. The Federal Reserve has again raised interest rates just last week. And financial experts (Conservative and Liberal) are predicting a recession by end of this year.