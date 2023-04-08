Why is there a need for additional classrooms at Columbus High School? Didn’t we just build that school? These are questions we hear in the community as we move forward looking into the future needs of our community. As our community continues to grow, so does our student population and the diversity of experiences offered for our students.

Columbus High School and Columbus Public Schools take pride in the numerous opportunities that are offered to our students. Our school continues to listen to community needs when it comes to workforce development and skills needed for high quality jobs in Columbus.

In 2017, when the high school opened, we offered 10 Nebraska Department of Education Pathways. Since that time in response to our community needs, we have been able to offer three additional pathway programs: Video Production, Health Sciences, and Building Construction. CHS currently offers 13 Nebraska Department of Education Pathway programs and will increase to 14 with the addition of Culinary Arts for the 2023-24 school year. These pathway programs allow for students to engage and explore career and college opportunities in high needs areas within the Columbus community as well as Nebraska. One of the Governor’s main objectives is workforce development and we as a school district have to be part of that plan. We can do this by offering pathways that meet the objectives of our students, families, stakeholders, and local industry.

Each one of the Columbus High School Pathway programs requires the interest of students, qualified teachers, and classroom space to adequately prepare students for industry standards. An example of this is our latest pathway program addition in Health Sciences. In partnership with Columbus Community Hospital, CHS is now able to offer the courses of Health Science 1, Health Science 2, Health Science 3, and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). This program was moved into a room that was originally designed as a culinary arts classroom and that limits the enrollment of students. CHS expects the enrollment into the program to be greater than 175 students for the 2023-24 school year with enrollment growing in the years to follow. Student interest data shows that 39% of Columbus High School students have an interest in pursuing a career in healthcare fields. Adequate space to ensure that students who want to pursue this pathway is critical. Not only to the students and families, but also to the local health care industry that may rely on qualified individuals entering their workforce. With our current space limitations, Columbus High School is not in a position to add additional programming.

Columbus High School has experienced an increase in EL (English Learners) and Special Education students which requires more services and increased space since moving into our current building in 2017. Columbus High School wants to ensure every student that enters our doors has the opportunity to have their needs met in the most appropriate and least restrictive environment. Smaller class sizes and adequate classroom space are critical for the success of these students.

Similar to many schools in Nebraska and throughout the United States, Columbus High has seen an increased need for alternative programming. Students with needs that cannot be met in a traditional school environment need opportunities to develop in an environment best suited for them. Increased classroom space for this type of program would allow Columbus High School to give students the connections they need and help increase their chances of success in the classroom and beyond.

Student interests, local industry, student needs, as well as increased programming help guide the path that Columbus High School takes as we educate the students of Columbus for their future. The multiple offerings, industry standard certifications and hands-on learning opportunities increases the need for additional classroom space. We strive to make our students college and career ready so that when they enter adulthood, they have career and college options beyond the walls of Columbus High School.

Thank you to the Columbus community for your continuing support. It is an honor to serve the students of Columbus by providing high quality programming for all.

-Dave Hiebner

Principal

Columbus High School