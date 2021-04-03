Latest endeavor will hurt our youth

The Columbus Events Center or "Wishbones" is being torn down to build a Casino. Why spend money you don't have in Iowa when you can go broke here in Columbus? Furthermore, a different site could have been selected in light of the fact that the renter and volunteers, dedicated to providing weekly soccer competition, free of charge, for Columbus youth. Now, these children have no place to compete during inclement weather. Furthermore, the cost of State review and approval of road modifications especially when the cost of moving the horse track from ag park to a site near the Casino. is added on to our tax burden. Why would the owner do such a thing? Greed and Gluttony comes to mind. Yes, the owner will make huge amounts of money in this endeavor; however, our kids get left out in the cold and our taxes go up.