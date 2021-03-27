 Skip to main content
Look at the Biden administration now
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Look at the Biden administration now

Despite the Biden administration putting gag orders on ICE agents and also preventing journalists from touring the detention facilities on the southern border, pictures of the current conditions in these facilities leaked over the weekend.

In those pictures, I observed "children in cages" who had been "ripped from their mothers' arms." With this in mind, it is clear that the Biden Administration are "literally Nazi's!!!"

(Am I doing this correctly?)

Evan Trofholz

Columbus

