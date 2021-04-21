Pillen is another version of Ricketts

The recently announced candidacy of Jim Pillen for governor of Nebraska and his agenda, if elected, makes him appear as a clone of our current inept governor, Pete Ricketts. Voters should hesitate to elect him.

Pillen parrots the current Republican line that the Democrats are trying to foist "socialism" on the American people. A careful analysis of U.S. history will show that what Democrats are proposing is a far cry from pure socialism as seen in some European nations. we already have socialism in the United States. To be consistent, Pillen should abolish Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. He should also propose the elimination of all subsidies to Nebraska farmers. Instead of badly needed funds to fix our nations highways, bridges, waterways, railroads and public transit, presumably Pillen would allow our infrastructure to continue to crumble.