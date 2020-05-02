Questioning decisions
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Questioning decisions

I was reading the story on the Farmers Market and it doesn't make any sense to me.

We got a big park downtown with nothing else going on. They can spread all over the park. It seems like the City would prefer to jam everybody into one building. I know you made restrictions on parks. But you have made exceptions like the golf courses.

Please let the City know how you feel.

Dave Steiner

Columbus

