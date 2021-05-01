Uppercase them both

At first glance, it appears the Article is informative & well written even if you might disagree with some of the contents. However, when you note what appear to be editorial mistakes, you might wonder what's going on. Surely the Telegram wouldn't inject a racial element by publishing an article where the upper case B is used when referring to the black race & the lower case w is used when referring to the white race. Yes they would. This practice is disgusting & clearly insults & belittles the white race. The Telegram might refer you to some Google diatribe or AP protocol, but they are solely responsible for what they publish. The Telegram's big sister, the Omaha World-Herald [OWH], also used this practice & was justly criticized for it. If you look in the 4-21 edition of the OWH, you'll see that they have use the upper case B & upper case W when referring to the two races. Perhaps the Telegram can do the same.