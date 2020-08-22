Marijuana impairs workers, endangers workplaces

In a low-unemployment state like Nebraska where businesses struggle to find workers, this is a major concern. Between one in seven and one and eight Americans have used marijuana in the past year according to the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health. For employers in industries where a safe workplace is a top priority, finding drug-free workers can be a challenge.

In neighboring Colorado, some employers in industries who must have a zero-tolerance policy for marijuana use, like construction, look to non-legalized states to hire employees. As construction company CEO G.E. Johnson told the Colorado Springs Gazette: “This is a very troublesome issue for our industry, but I do not see us bending or lowering our hiring standards,” Johnson said. “Our workplaces are too dangerous and too dynamic to tolerate drug use. And marijuana? In many ways, this is worse than alcohol. I’m still in shock at how we (Colorado) voted. Everyone was asleep at the wheel.”

In the case of employees who operate heavy machinery, deliver products in trucks, work on manufacturing lines, and do construction, workplace injuries due to marijuana use can be deadly. For customers and clients of Nebraska businesses, impaired workers on the job pose a serious threat to consumer safety.