Peloski wants to ruin Capitol commission before it begins

Should the creation of the commission be approved by Congress, Pelosi’s demand for a narrower focus will likely carry the day.

Neither the Speaker nor most of the Democrats in Congress are eager to open a full-throated debate over the anti-police protests with which many of them sympathized. Moreover, they make a valid point that an insurrection against the seat of government is a far more serious matter than civil protests turned violent.

Should she remain adamant on the partisan tilt of the commission, though, Pelosi will be accused of torpedoing the idea, allowing the current narrative to stand – an insurrection abetted by Trump and carried out by a mob of his supporters.

In her political calculation, she emerges victorious either way: The commission will validate her pre-determined outcome or, if there is no commission, the blame will be Trump’s legacy.

Pelosi’s reputation as a major leaguer in the sport of political hardball has been well-earned, even when it fails spectacularly as it did in 2020, when her party absorbed a serious beatdown in the Congressional elections, losing 15 House seats despite her persistent predictions of substantial Democratic gains.