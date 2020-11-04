President Trump's China policy

Even though Hong Kong is supposed to retain a high level of autonomy for decades to come, the PRC has also cracked down on political dissent in the territory. Under the premise of protecting “national security,” the Communist regime enacted a law in June to enable its agents to round up and imprison critics of China’s one-party Communist government. In response to these abuses, President Trump signed an executive order in July to place sanctions on government officials in Hong Kong who undermine political rights. The President also eliminated tariff exemptions given to Hong Kong in 1992, now that its government has come under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party headquartered in Beijing.

While confronting the PRC’s assault on human rights, the President has also exposed communist China’s unfair trade practices. In recent years, the PRC has engaged in cyberattacks, intellectual property theft, and espionage all with the aim of gaining the upper hand over the U.S. The PRC has stolen everything from trade secrets to confidential military information to university research. According to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the FBI opens a China-related intellectual property theft case about one every 10 hours. In 2018, President Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods as a wakeup call to the PRC that its misbehavior will no longer be tolerated. The Trump administration has also correctly sought to address China’s overreach in official bodies such as the World Trade Organization, calling on the body to strip China of its developing country status. In August 2019, the U.S. Treasury Department declared that China’s government has also been manipulating currency values to gain an unfair economic edge. The Chinese government has been actively working to undermine the United States for years. President Trump recognizes the challenge and is committed to countering the PRC’s aggression.