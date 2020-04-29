Sasse looking out for Nebraskans
Sasse looking out for Nebraskans

Two facts I’d like to share: Washington can’t be an easy place to work, and just because politicians slap the words ‘Coronavirus Relief Legislation’ on a bill, it doesn’t mean everything inside of that stack of papers is really meant to provide relief. To see my point, I would encourage folks to watch Sen. Sasse’ Senate floor speech calling out some of the partisan demands Democrats tried to slip in. If you can't watch, here's a summary: we’re talking about attempts to establish a $15 minimum wage and bringing the Green New Deal to life.

We’re in the middle of a crisis. ‘Relief’ legislation should be just that: relief legislation. Not an opportunity for our political parties to take advantage of a crisis. Thankfully, Senator Sasse gets that and has put Nebraska’s interests first. He’s a good man.

Ed Nierodzik

Tilden

