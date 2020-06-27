Solving problems

My staff have also been working with hospitals, clinics, and home health care services across the state as they adapt to the new reality of caring for their patients during this pandemic. One of these, a Nebraska home health care provider, was recently told by the Department of Veterans Affairs that the reimbursement payments they receive from the VA for caring for veterans would be cut by somewhere between 33 to 66 percent. This cut was so significant that it would have impacted their ability to continue providing health care services, so they reached out to my office.

We worked with the VA to find out the reason for this change, and not long after speaking with them, the VA clarified their policy and even boosted payment rates rather than cutting them.

My staff also helped this provider work with one of the VA’s third-party contractors. This contractor was behind in their payments by up to nine months, and many of the payments they were making were for less than the agreed upon amount. My staff reached out to the contractor and helped ensure that they were paying in full and on time.

Finally, the IRS has granted an extension to this year’s tax filing deadline, but my office has also been able to help those Nebraskans who chose to file before the regular deadline, just as we do every year.