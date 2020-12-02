Stay healthy for the holidays

There is an old saying, “it’s always darkest before the dawn.” It has two meanings. The first is that, despite difficulties, there is hope on the horizon. The second meaning is that circumstances can be at their very worst right before things get better. As we enter December, there are reasons to hope an effective vaccine will become available soon—on a limited basis even this month. At the same time, we may be entering the toughest stretch of the pandemic this winter as people head indoors. It’s time for all of us to put our trademark Nebraska grit and determination to work as we buckle up for the coming months of the pandemic.

On May 15, 2020 the Trump administration announced Operation Warp Speed to rapidly develop a coronavirus vaccine. The program appears to be making remarkable progress. Two vaccines, one from Pfizer and one from Moderna, have proven to be highly effective in clinical trials. Both of the vaccines are being reviewed by regulatory agencies. It’s likely each of them will be authorized for emergency use by mid-December. Manufacturers have already produced millions of doses. Perhaps as many as 40 million doses will be available this month.