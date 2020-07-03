Stop setting victims of discrimination against each other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Twitter the other day someone did what a lot of people have been doing lately: Comparing levels of oppression. In this case, it was all about the Philadelphia Inquirer’s decision not to use the term “Washington Redskins” in future columns about the “Team Formerly Known as the Washington Redskins.”

The problem is that when you start going down that rabbit hole of who has suffered more, you ignore the nuance of history. In fact, you engage in a whitewashing (excuse the unavoidable pun) of the horrors that have occurred both in this country, and elsewhere.

I am particularly sensitive to this phenomenon, since I’ve spent the last 25 years representing immigrants, and the last 15 of them focused primarily on refugees and asylum seekers. While it would be foolish to pretend that all victims are similarly situated, it is equally foolish to start pitting people against one another for the “victimization sweepstakes.”