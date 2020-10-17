Support the community building project

It’s time for a new library building, especially for a multi-purpose one that includes spaces for art exhibits and meeting rooms. The plan includes a third level dedicated to City Hall operations. Incorporated in the building is also space for a children’s museum.

As a grandparent who has visited children’s museums in other cities, I am aware of the amount of use they get from young families. A children’s museum is an investment that will attract families to our community.

Our present library building was purchased by the city in 1974 for $25,000 and converted into a library through private donations amounting to a little over $100,000. It was a fantastic bargain and has served us well. But, it was an old building then and now, it’s 45 years older. We need a modern building designed specifically as a 21st century library.

Robert Trautwein

Former library director, 1980-2008

