Time to reconsider

To add to a letter to the editor on April 21 in Lincoln Journal Star: 'U.S. can help end wet markets.' I feel it's in the entire world's best interest we reevaluate our relationship with the animals in food production.

Many animals are in concentrated animal feeding operations, AKA CAFOs. It is the practice of keeping thousands of animals in intensive confinement for most, if not all, of their life.

Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting stated from 2011 to 2017, Nebraska went from 862 CAFOs to 1,137.

World Health Organization (WHO) identified the three greatest threats facing humanity, and one of them was Pandemic Influenza.

Influenza was first introduced by the domestication of ducks in close quarters with chickens and the virus mutated for the hosts of humans and swine. A triple species flu virus was first noticed in a pig CAFO in Newton Grove, NC in 1998, which mutated and spread across the U.S., into Mexico and then to Asia.