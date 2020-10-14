Trump thinks time travel will help him

Maybe you remember this Trump gem from 2016: “I think (Hillary) was out there with classified information. She was giving it to anybody. And the FBI did nothing about it…The top people were scum, absolute scum.”

Fooled you! Trump didn’t say that in 2016. He said it on Fox News over the weekend.

Why? Because he just can’t quit her.

Last Thursday, when he was convalescing with COVID-19, he phoned into the Fox Business Network and asked, “Why isn’t Hillary Clinton being indicted?”

Perhaps the day will come when the people around this broken grifter will get him the serious help he needs. Because apparently he doesn’t even know what year it is.

I’m joking, of course. He knows very well that it’s 2020 and that he may well be electorally humiliated. His big problem is that he has failed to make Americans hate Joe Biden. Only his cultists buy the lie that Biden is a tool of the “radical left,” or the lie that Biden is allied with “anarchists,” or that “Sleepy Joe” is mentally daft. (Heck, at this point, “sleepy” sounds good. We can all use a pleasant nap after our long waking nightmare.)