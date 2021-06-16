 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parks and rec hosting outdoor event Thursday
0 Comments
alert top story

Parks and rec hosting outdoor event Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fishing

Colton Valdez looks at the fish he caught in Pawnee Park back in April. The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an outdoor event Thursday at Pawnee Park. Kids can fish at the upcoming event. 

After a year of COVID-19 in which children were stuck inside, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is hoping more kids stay outside this summer.

One way the parks and rec department is doing that is by hosting a free event for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Pawnee Park, near the east shelter. For kids in the second grade and younger, the city is asking for a parent or guardian to come with them.

It's a joint effort between the department, Columbus Family YMCA, Time For Change, Guardians of the Children and Boys and Girls Scouts of America.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

“It’s really a way to get kids out into the outdoors and to be able to see what there is,” Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “There’s a lot to do at Pawnee Park that is outdoorsy."

During the event, there will be fishing, GPS and geocaching, bird watching, turkey calls, volleyball, mud ball planting - where kids plant seeds by putting them into balls of mud - beanbag toss and other outdoor activities. Several of these activities will be put on by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. 

Also, Platte County Pheasants Forever will be on hand to teach kids about area pheasants. Food and water will be served by the Columbus After School Program and Hy-Vee, respectively.

Columbus YMCA Director of Operations Ryan Beringer said it’s vital for kids to enjoy the outdoors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s going to be a great day,” Beringer said. “(Kids will) be out in the outdoors and kind of explore the great outdoors and the different nature and be able to fish and learn about casting (a line). … It’s good for the kids to do something different than their daily normal routine that they do in the summer.”

Betsy Eckhardt

Eckhardt

He added during COVID-19 it was difficult for kids to go outside, but this event will be a return to normalcy by being able to showcase different activities.

“It’s going to be a fun event,” Beringer said. “… I’m looking forward to it.”

Eckhardt said for over a year now kids have been stuck at home and haven’t had a chance to learn about certain aspects of the outdoors.

“I think it’s important to have an outdoor day because so often we’re either in school or at work or couldn’t do fun stuff because of COVID,” Eckhardt said. “It’s just getting them to remember that there are fun things to outside like birds and frogs and fishing.”

Eckhardt added many kids have interests in wildlife, conservation and plants so this upcoming event is an avenue for them to learn more about those subjects.

Park

Pictured is an empty portion of Pawnee Park last summer. The Columbus Parks and Recreation is holding a free outdoor event for kids on Thursday at Pawnee Park, near the east shelter. 

“They’re learning from people who have experience with it and help answer questions for them and teach them how to do it for themselves,” Eckhardt said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NCF intern helping alma mater

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dairy Queen sees busy first week
Local

Dairy Queen sees busy first week

Schuyler's Dairy Queen Grill & Chill saw 641 transactions completed alone just on its opening day on June 1, according to Operations Manag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News