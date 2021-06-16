Parks and rec hosting outdoor event Thursday

After a year of COVID-19 in which children were stuck inside, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is hoping more kids stay outside this summer.
One way the parks and rec department is doing that is by hosting a free event for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Pawnee Park, near the east shelter. For kids in the second grade and younger, the city is asking for a parent or guardian to come with them.
It's a joint effort between the department, Columbus Family YMCA, Time For Change, Guardians of the Children and Boys and Girls Scouts of America.
“It’s really a way to get kids out into the outdoors and to be able to see what there is,” Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “There’s a lot to do at Pawnee Park that is outdoorsy."
During the event, there will be fishing, GPS and geocaching, bird watching, turkey calls, volleyball, mud ball planting - where kids plant seeds by putting them into balls of mud - beanbag toss and other outdoor activities. Several of these activities will be put on by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Also, Platte County Pheasants Forever will be on hand to teach kids about area pheasants. Food and water will be served by the Columbus After School Program and Hy-Vee, respectively.
Columbus YMCA Director of Operations Ryan Beringer said it’s vital for kids to enjoy the outdoors.
“It’s going to be a great day,” Beringer said. “(Kids will) be out in the outdoors and kind of explore the great outdoors and the different nature and be able to fish and learn about casting (a line). … It’s good for the kids to do something different than their daily normal routine that they do in the summer.”
He added during COVID-19 it was difficult for kids to go outside, but this event will be a return to normalcy by being able to showcase different activities.
“It’s going to be a fun event,” Beringer said. “… I’m looking forward to it.”
Eckhardt said for over a year now kids have been stuck at home and haven’t had a chance to learn about certain aspects of the outdoors.
“I think it’s important to have an outdoor day because so often we’re either in school or at work or couldn’t do fun stuff because of COVID,” Eckhardt said. “It’s just getting them to remember that there are fun things to outside like birds and frogs and fishing.”
Eckhardt added many kids have interests in wildlife, conservation and plants so this upcoming event is an avenue for them to learn more about those subjects.
“They’re learning from people who have experience with it and help answer questions for them and teach them how to do it for themselves,” Eckhardt said.