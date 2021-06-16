Parks and rec hosting outdoor event Thursday

Columbus YMCA Director of Operations Ryan Beringer said it’s vital for kids to enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s going to be a great day,” Beringer said. “(Kids will) be out in the outdoors and kind of explore the great outdoors and the different nature and be able to fish and learn about casting (a line). … It’s good for the kids to do something different than their daily normal routine that they do in the summer.”

He added during COVID-19 it was difficult for kids to go outside, but this event will be a return to normalcy by being able to showcase different activities.

“It’s going to be a fun event,” Beringer said. “… I’m looking forward to it.”

Eckhardt said for over a year now kids have been stuck at home and haven’t had a chance to learn about certain aspects of the outdoors.

“I think it’s important to have an outdoor day because so often we’re either in school or at work or couldn’t do fun stuff because of COVID,” Eckhardt said. “It’s just getting them to remember that there are fun things to outside like birds and frogs and fishing.”

Eckhardt added many kids have interests in wildlife, conservation and plants so this upcoming event is an avenue for them to learn more about those subjects.