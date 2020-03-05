Part of 33rd Avenue closed for concrete repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s a maintenance issue for us if we keep going back and spending a lot of time on a certain roadway,” Bogus said. “We need to take a look at that segment and see if there’s something that we can do to make it last a lot longer so we can do a lot less maintenance on it.”

The city worked with county officials on trying to find a detour that would allow people’s lives to move forward without too many disruptions. 53rd Street is a county township road and as such, city and county worked together to make sure that things went smoothly.

“We’ve been working with the county on approval to do the detour, but also working with the township along with our own public works department to grade 53rd Street,” Bogus said. “53rd Street is a gravel road, and at this time of year, when the frost comes out of the ground and the groundwater’s really high, so we’re trying to keep it as good as possible with the extra traffic that will come from this detour.”

The only thing that could make it trickier for the city to complete the project is the weather, which can be an issue at this time of the year. If all goes well, Bogus said he believes that the project should be done in three weeks, but he’s definitely not making any promises.