Part of 33rd Avenue closed for concrete repairs

A portion of 33rd Avenue north of the Lost Creek Parkway will be closed for the next three weeks in order to repair long-standing wear and tear on the road.
The closure spans from just past the Parkway through Bank of the Valley and up to 47th Street. A detour has been organized that would go around the construction from 18th Avenue (also known as Wilderness Road) to 53rd Street. People can still access Bank of the Valley through that detour.
The repairs are part of a city program that helps to repave roads that have been suffering from wear and tear for a long period of time. The road has previously been a county road before that area was annexed by the city and the road ended up becoming its responsibility.
“This is one section of a whole bunch of work that we’re doing in town,” said Rick Bogus, City of Columbus engineer. “We have an annual concrete program. When the city took over (after) the annexation, the road became ours and that’s when we took a look at it. That’s when we realized this could be a potential safety issue and maintenance issue. We put it into our program (and) it came up this year.”
Roads that need help through the program are fixed in order to prevent maintenance issues year after year. In this case, the road had become too much of a risk, thus, city officials decided to close it off for a short period of time in order to make it better for years to come.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s a maintenance issue for us if we keep going back and spending a lot of time on a certain roadway,” Bogus said. “We need to take a look at that segment and see if there’s something that we can do to make it last a lot longer so we can do a lot less maintenance on it.”
The city worked with county officials on trying to find a detour that would allow people’s lives to move forward without too many disruptions. 53rd Street is a county township road and as such, city and county worked together to make sure that things went smoothly.
“We’ve been working with the county on approval to do the detour, but also working with the township along with our own public works department to grade 53rd Street,” Bogus said. “53rd Street is a gravel road, and at this time of year, when the frost comes out of the ground and the groundwater’s really high, so we’re trying to keep it as good as possible with the extra traffic that will come from this detour.”
The only thing that could make it trickier for the city to complete the project is the weather, which can be an issue at this time of the year. If all goes well, Bogus said he believes that the project should be done in three weeks, but he’s definitely not making any promises.
“Ideally, we can get it done earlier, but there are some unknowns with the weather,” Bogus said. “We’re definitely confident we can get it done within that three-week period. We want to be safe because when you pour concrete, you have to allow cure time before you can let any traffic on it. That takes a little bit of time. If we can get it done earlier, that would be a good goal.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.