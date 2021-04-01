Pawnee Plunge returning this summer

A Columbus summer staple will return this year after it called off last summer due to COVID-19.
Pawnee Plunge, which is owned by the City of Columbus and located in Pawnee Park, will reopen its doors on May 29, around the time when young children are wanting to enjoy the warm weather while the older ones are looking for a summer job.
“It’s great to be able to have that as an option for our community again,” Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “It’s an incredible facility.”
Last year, the Columbus City Council decided to close Pawnee Plunge that summer as the risk of COVID spreading there was too high. But with the facility coming back, this is a sign that some level of normalcy is returning, said Eckhardt.
“This year is a complete 180 from last year,” she said. “By having Plunge reopen, it’s definitely a sign of things are getting better and that we’re trying to do our best to provide for our community through these times.”
The facility was a sorely messed summertime destination.
“It’s a cornerstone to our community,” Public Property Director Doug Moore said. “I think it’s important that we get it back open.”
Pawnee Plunge has a lot to offer for aquatic lovers, said Eckhardt. The facility offers swimmers the chance to partake in some laps. It also has some waterslides and the FlowRider. Columbus is the only home in Nebraska to have the latter activity, Eckhardt said.
“It’s just a top-notch facility, especially for a community our size,” she said.
Eckhardt added Pawnee Plunge has also attracted people from the surrounding areas, making the water park great for the local economy.
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Katy McNeil said Pawnee Plunge is a facility that is highlighted when the CVB bids for different events and conferences to come to town. She added this makes visitors take their families with them when they come to town.
“Many times attendees for meetings or conferences will bring their families and spouses to their event because there are things for them to do here,” McNeil said. “Those extra people are buying gas, ice cream, sunscreen, goggles, etc., which in turn generates tax receipts and stimulates our local economy.”
McNeil said the water park showed its real value last year as many missed the facility.
“I am sure the Plunge is in for a very busy summer,” she said. “Whether a day trip, afternoon floating retreat or an additional attraction, the Plunge has something for everyone.”
Moore said the City is excited to watch residents and visitors alike return to the facility.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody coming back and enjoying it this summer,” Moore said. “Hopefully, there’ll be some nice warm days for them to enjoy.”