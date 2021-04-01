Pawnee Plunge returning this summer

A Columbus summer staple will return this year after it called off last summer due to COVID-19.

Pawnee Plunge, which is owned by the City of Columbus and located in Pawnee Park, will reopen its doors on May 29, around the time when young children are wanting to enjoy the warm weather while the older ones are looking for a summer job.

“It’s great to be able to have that as an option for our community again,” Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “It’s an incredible facility.”

Last year, the Columbus City Council decided to close Pawnee Plunge that summer as the risk of COVID spreading there was too high. But with the facility coming back, this is a sign that some level of normalcy is returning, said Eckhardt.

“This year is a complete 180 from last year,” she said. “By having Plunge reopen, it’s definitely a sign of things are getting better and that we’re trying to do our best to provide for our community through these times.”

The facility was a sorely messed summertime destination.

“It’s a cornerstone to our community,” Public Property Director Doug Moore said. “I think it’s important that we get it back open.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}