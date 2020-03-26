Pet of the week
Pet of the week

  • Updated
Buddy
COURTESY PHOTO

Buddy is our star pet for this week. He is a Rottweiler mix, neutered male, approximately one and a half years old. Buddy is full of energy, but comes when called and will sit on command. Fetching is one of his tricks he likes to do. When you have him on a leash, he may pull at first, but does calm down. Because he is an active dog, he will need an active family, preferably a couple. Buddy needs a chance with a good person/persons who is willing to give him time to train him so he can shine, as he is a sweet, sweet doggy.

