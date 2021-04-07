Pheasants Forever helps spread importance of milkweeds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tobiason said the plants will take about four to six weeks to grow. Once they sprout, she and the students will plant the milkweed at Columbus Christian in the hopes of bringing the butterflies to the school.

Platte County Pheasants Forever partnered with the Nebraska Environmental Trust, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Prairie Plains Institute to fund this classroom project.

This milkweed program is planned to be one of many events that the local chapter - which started in July 2020 - hopes to do for the youth.

Schwarting said he and his friend, AJ Palensky, started the Columbus chapter as a way to get kids back in the outdoors while learning about wildlife and hunting. He said as a father, he finds his children prefer playing video games rather than enjoy the fresh air outside.

“We want to teach people about habitat, starting with youth,” Schwarting said. “We want to get them outdoors and enjoy all the things that we enjoyed as youngsters.”

The Platte County Pheasants Forever's first event was a youth hunt last fall. Schwarting said the group hopes to hold a banquet in September to help raise funds for more programs and activities like Milkweed in the Classroom and the youth hunt.