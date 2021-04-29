Platte County Board OKs Victim Assistance Unit's NOVA training in Florida

A pair of workers from the Platte County Victim Assistance Unit will have the chance to learn new training later this year.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors voted at its regular meeting earlier this week to allow Victim Assistance Coordinator Kassy Grant and Victim Assistance Advocate Pat Hoffman to attend the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) training Sep. 11-14 in Orlando, Florida.
Grant said the main topics she and Hoffman will learn about are stalking and domestic violence.
“We deal with (those) on an almost daily basis,” Grant said.
It’ll cost around $3,500 for both employees to attend the NOVA training.
When asked by District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss about the roughly $2,500 in Victim Assistance Unit's unused travel expenses budget, Grant said the department has those funds because they were intended for the trip last year but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
With those unused funds, Grant said they will be implemented to the registration costs while the rest will come from the money she asked for in the department's budget.
Previously, the board approved for one employee to attend as only a single worker had availability to go, Grant said. But with the training going on from Saturday to Tuesday, it’ll allow the department to be closed for only two days.
Grant said while the agenda may be scheduled to change, the attendees will study an in-depth case study related to stalking and the disciplinary response to the stalker.
The other discussion point focuses on domestic violence and preventative measures that can be found in underserved communities. Columbus and Platte County fall in this category because of their rural area, Grant said.
The Victim Assistance Unit provides information, help, recommendations, and personal and criminal justice-related advocacy to crime victims in Platte County. Those individuals could have experienced physical, sexual, financial or emotional harm as a result of a violent crime.
The department also offers criminal justice liaison, accompaniment to court proceedings, crime victim compensation aid, personal support, safety planning, interpretation services and Prison Rape Elimination Act advocacy.
Additionally, the Victim Assistance Unit provides protection order assistance, the ability to teach victims about their rights, community service recommendations, accompaniment to medical examinations pertaining to victimization, help with Victim Information and Notification Everyday, emotional support and restitution collection assistance.
Although Grant has been with the Platte County Victim Assistance Unit for two years, she said previous employees have gone to the NOVA training in the past.
She said by having her and Hoffman go to this training in the fall, it will allow them to better assist the community.
“It’s important because it’s going to enhance our knowledge and skill level to be able to serve victims … here in Platte County,” Grant said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.