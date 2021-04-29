Platte County Board OKs Victim Assistance Unit's NOVA training in Florida

A pair of workers from the Platte County Victim Assistance Unit will have the chance to learn new training later this year.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors voted at its regular meeting earlier this week to allow Victim Assistance Coordinator Kassy Grant and Victim Assistance Advocate Pat Hoffman to attend the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) training Sep. 11-14 in Orlando, Florida.

Grant said the main topics she and Hoffman will learn about are stalking and domestic violence.

“We deal with (those) on an almost daily basis,” Grant said.

It’ll cost around $3,500 for both employees to attend the NOVA training.

When asked by District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss about the roughly $2,500 in Victim Assistance Unit's unused travel expenses budget, Grant said the department has those funds because they were intended for the trip last year but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

With those unused funds, Grant said they will be implemented to the registration costs while the rest will come from the money she asked for in the department's budget.