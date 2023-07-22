The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court this week.

Jamie R. Kluck, 42, of Monroe, was sentenced by District Court Judge Jason M. Bergevin after pleading guilty to DUI - alcohol, third offense, a Class W misdemeanor.

Kluck was sentenced on July 20, 2023, to 300 days in the Platte County Jail, had her probation revoked, was ordered to pay $858 in fines and court costs; had her Nebraska driver's license revoked for 15 years; and was ordered to install an interlock device onto her vehicles when her license is reinstated. Kluck received 22 days credit for time she has already spent in the county jail.

Also sentenced on July 20 by Bergevin was Jerod A. Rose, 22, of Duncan, after he pleaded guilty to Domestic assault, threatening an intimate partner with imminent bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Rose was sentenced to 90 days in the Platte County Jail, with credit for 37 days he had already been incarcerated; placed on two years of supervised probation; and ordered to pay $1,001. 88 in court fines and fees.

Judge Bergevin also sentenced on July 20, 2023, Cody R. Granfield, 37, of Hoskins, who had pleaded guilty to assault by mutual consent, a Class II misdemeanor. Granfield was sentenced to a term of 90 days in the Platte County Jail, with credit for one day already incarcerated.