The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court last week.

Cassandra L. Quick Bear, 32, of Columbus, was sentenced on July 20, 2023, by District Court Judge Jason M. Bergevin after pleading guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class I misdemeanor.

Quick Bear was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $898 in court costs and fees.

John E. Hurich, Jr., 60, of Omaha, was sentenced on July 20, 2023, by District Court Judge Jason M. Bergevin after pleading guilty to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class III felony.

Hurich, Jr., was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He also owes $760 in court fees and other costs.

Nathan C. Bailey, 34, of Columbus, was sentenced on July 20, 2023, by District Court Judge Jason M. Bergevin after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class IV felony.

Bailey was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He also owes $760 in court fees and other costs.

Tristan S. Bender, 38, of Columbus, was sentenced on July 20, 2023, by District Court Judge Jason M. Bergevin after pleading guilty to terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony.

Bender was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 90 days of incarceration in the Platte County Jail. Bender received 18 days credit for time already served. He was also ordered to pay $991.57 in court costs and fees.