Platte County supervisors pass resolution in support of gun rights

Platte County joins a long list of other counties in Nebraska adopting similar resolutions. Butler, Jefferson, Clay, Knox, Holt, Merrick, Custer and Filmore are just a few of the over 30 counties that have passed such a measure.

Liss said a few weeks ago a constituent informed him about the topic. The board supervisor added he went to Gage County to get a copy of its resolution to use as a template for Platte’s measure.

“I think it’s important that we join rank with the other counties with regard to making a formal statement supporting the Second Amendment,” Liss said.

The resolution also cited the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Columbia v. Heller, which asserted ones' right to possess firearms for lawful purposes like self-defense within the home. The measure concluded by saying the sheriff will continue to uphold the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions by opposing any law that infringes a legal citizen's right to keep and bear arms.

Pfeifer said the Second Amendment is not only vital for recreational use and hunting but, more importantly, it’s needed for safety. Limiting the number of people who can own firearms means “the bad guys are still going to have” theirs no matter what, he added.