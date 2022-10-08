Q&A with radiologist Dr. Matthew Pieper

With October being breast cancer awareness, The Columbus Telegram sat down with Columbus Community Hospital's radiologist Dr. Matthew Pieper. Here are a few questions and his answers related to breast cancer.

Question : How long have you been a practicing radiologist?

Answer: I've been practicing radiology for five years.

Q: Why have you decided to go into this specialty of medicine?

A: I enjoy utilizing the tools of our imaging technology to assist patients and referring providers to make diagnoses and assist with ongoing management.

Q: What happens during a mammogram, what age should people start getting them and how often should people get them?

A: Women should begin getting mammograms at age 40 and they should be performed annually.

Q: What if a patient is at high-risk, because of a family history of breast cancer?

A: High risk patients should discuss their risk factors with their primary provider. Based upon level of risk, some women should begin screening earlier than age 40 and some should receive alternative means of screening, such as breast MRI.

Q: Many people talk about self-exams – why are they important to implement? Again, when should you start?

A: Self-examinations help women to notice changes in their breasts, which can be a sign of malignancy.

Q: Why is getting screened and being proactive in your health care important?

A: There are excellent tools for breast cancer management, all of which are more effective the earlier a cancer is found. Screening is our best chance to detect breast cancer at an early stage.

Q: If someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, what treatments are available to them in Columbus?

A: Management of breast cancer is with some combination of surgical, medical, and/or radiation oncology, all of which are available in Columbus.