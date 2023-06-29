The Fourth of July is a time for a celebration of our country and the red, white and blue. To kick-off the week, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Red, White, Kaboom! Firework event at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at the Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive, and it is open to the public.

This is the Chamber’s 13th year hosting the firework show, stated Chamber Vice President Sandie Fischer, who explained the Chamber took over the event after the Columbus Jaycees group dissolved.

“We felt it was important to have an event for quality of life issues,” Fischer said, “and last year we had great attendance. All the parking lots around the high school were full of vehicles and people were sitting outside spectating.”

For around 20 minutes, an aerial firework display will show; local radio stations, KLIR (101.1 FM), The Hawk (93.5) and KZ (100.3 FM), will play music during the fireworks.

Mayor Jim Bulkley has attended the event in the past and is appreciative of the Chamber for providing a chance to celebrate the fourth.

“Not a lot of communities do this sort of celebration — there’s an effort and expense to getting it done, and I am thankful for the Chamber who puts this on,” Bulkley said. “The fireworks are a great show that needs to be enjoyed by everyone. The experience is always fun, enjoying the display and camaraderie of those around you.”

The Chamber will provide a map of parking areas on their website at thecolumbuspage.com/red-white-kaboom. Parking will not be allowed along roadways, and Lost Creek Parkway and streets toward the hospital must be left open. Participants can begin parking in Columbus High School’s parking lot at 8 p.m. No entertainment, food or restrooms will be available on site.

However, Marketing and Communications Director Ginger Willard noted, viewers do not have to head to the high school to see the display.

“The fireworks can be seen for miles, and people can park all over the city to see them,” Willard said.

Numerous sponsors have made the event possible as each minute of the firework show costs approximately $2,000. However, the community can get involved with the event by donating, Willard said, either via PayPal, Venmo or on the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce website. Additionally, Super Saver’s round-up program will benefit the event, too. There are even ways to contribute the day of the show.

“We have partnered with Tropical Smoothie Café to have a fundraising event before the fireworks, so people can stop in, get some food and nice, cool smoothies before heading out their Fourth of July parties or wherever they are setting up to watch the show,” Willard said.

The Chamber noted a zone of around 600 feet will be needed around the pyrotechnician’s launch pad at the event. For those interested, though, in setting off their own fireworks, local firework stands are set up around Columbus, parked at local stores.

The Tropical Smoothie Café fundraiser will last from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and 20% of all proceeds will go to the Red, White, Kaboom! event.

“It’s a community firework show that brings people together in a safe way to honor Independence Day, and I hope people continue to come out and enjoy it,” Willard concluded.