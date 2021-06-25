Residents question rezoning on 18th Avenue

After Stenger spoke, Mayor Jim Bulkley asked him if he would prefer if that land would be restricted to those dwellings. Stenger replied he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.

Thomas Fehringer, an attorney who's representing Providing Property Solution, said his client is fine with the circumstances presented under an R-3.

“I think with those conditions, it’s a perfect place for it,” Fehringer said.

He added properties south of the 18th Avenue property fall under R-3.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bulkley said if anyone bought the property in the future, they would have to abide by the same conditions. Depending on whether the new owner would want to change them, that person or business would need to make a request to the Council, he added.

Although there was some agreement on the rezoning front, the special use permit was met with more resistance.