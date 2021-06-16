Runge family has long history of farming, raising animals

Before Keith Runge’s family bought Columbus Feed & Hatchery three decades ago, they were frequent customers at the business.
They were also providers to the feed and hatchery store.
Runge said his parents sold their hens’ eggs to Don Clabaugh, who owned the store at that time. Runge recalled Clabaugh would come to the family farm to get the chickens, in which Runge would have to catch the feathered animals for the Hatchery owner.
Runge said “it ain’t that hard” to catch them, adding with a grin that he still does this task today.
“You get used to doing it,” he said. “It’s like counting cows. We still do stuff like that. … If you haven’t done it, it takes a while to get used to.”
Runge said, eventually, he, his parents and sister bought Columbus Feed and Hatchery from Clabaugh in 1991.
“This business has been here for over 90 years, between his family and then our family,” Runge said.
The business sells different kinds of chicks and various feeds for birds, chickens, goats and pigs.
Runge said bird feed is a popular item as they get many walk-in customers buying it. The store also offers cat and dog food, among other items.
Runge’s mother, Joyce, said ever since they bought the business, they’ve gotten to known several nice people in the community and surrounding area.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “People make it what it is. It’s nice to have a lot of good customers.”
Joyce added she’s been happy to see her son continue their family’s agricultural roots.
Runge also said one of his biggest joys is assisting locals.
“It’s just great helping them be successful and find the stuff that they need to make it work for them,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed that.”
The Columbus Feed & Hatchery have staff knowledge about different chicks, Runge said.
He said Lori Humlicek, is the one who is quite knowledgeable about the baby chickens. He credited her for ordering the chicks and knowing all the different breeds at the Hatchery.
“She can tell you what they’re going to look like when they grow up,” he said. “She can come up – and if there are four different kinds of (chicks) – she can tell you what they all are.”
Humlicek said she enjoys helping out folks who come out in the store. She said it's been nice working there because she lives on a farm, which made it an easy transition when she started around three years ago.
“I do a lot of agricultural stuff,” she said. “I like the animals. When someone who calls in and wants something special, the look on their face when they get exactly what they want, it’s great.”
Humlicek joked she’s known Runge’s family “forever” as her twin girls and his twins – a boy and a girl - went to the same school.
When Runge isn’t running Columbus Feed & Hatchery, he’s more than likely working on his farm with his son.
North of town, Runge has a feedlot, a cow and calf operation, as well as some farmland where they grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
The love of agriculture is multigenerational.
Runge’s great-grandfather on his dad’s side came over from Germany to farm. Later, his grandfather was a farmer and fed cattle. And then, his dad, uncles and cousins have been involved in ag in some capacity.
Runge said his father was heavily involved in Columbus Feed & Hatchery, working at the store when he developed bad knee pain. He continued to work there until he passed away in 2007.
Runge credited his dad for being the one getting him into raising animals.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with livestock,” he said. “I like the challenges that it brings. It gives you the opportunity to see yourself grow and mature.”
When Runge isn’t involved in running his business or farm, he’s probably helping Lakeview Community Schools in his role as school board president.
A Columbus native, Runge - who graduated from Lakeview High School - has been on the board for the last 15 years. He said a big reason why he’s been a member is his desire to help students.
Runge said he loves Lakeview’s Future Farmers of America program, adding his children showed animals through FFA.
Of course, Runge was a FFA member as well.
“It’s a big part of our community and our school,” he said.
Looking back on his life, Runge said there was “never a doubt” that he would be in the agricultural world. It also looks like that’s the same for the next generation of Runges.
“That’s what I wanted to do. It’s what I’ve done my whole life,” he said. “… I remember my son – he’s the same way – when he started kindergarten he told the teacher he already knew what he was going to do. He said he wanted to go home now because he wanted to farm.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.