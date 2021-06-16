Runge family has long history of farming, raising animals

“It’s been fun,” she said. “People make it what it is. It’s nice to have a lot of good customers.”

Joyce added she’s been happy to see her son continue their family’s agricultural roots.

Runge also said one of his biggest joys is assisting locals.

“It’s just great helping them be successful and find the stuff that they need to make it work for them,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed that.”

The Columbus Feed & Hatchery have staff knowledge about different chicks, Runge said.

He said Lori Humlicek, is the one who is quite knowledgeable about the baby chickens. He credited her for ordering the chicks and knowing all the different breeds at the Hatchery.

“She can tell you what they’re going to look like when they grow up,” he said. “She can come up – and if there are four different kinds of (chicks) – she can tell you what they all are.”

Humlicek said she enjoys helping out folks who come out in the store. She said it's been nice working there because she lives on a farm, which made it an easy transition when she started around three years ago.