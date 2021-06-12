Scotus students get chance to perform halftime at Shrine Bowl

Scotus Central Catholic's Bryce Follette was in new territory when he and his fellow students were learning how to do field marches as part of the 26th annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band.
But it was an experience he’ll never forget as he and six other Scotus students - Nicole Peterson, Logan Erickson, Hannah Pflum, Jamison Kozak and Olivia and Nick Ehlers - were all selected to play at the Shrine Bowl in Kearney.
The Shrine Bowl is an annual all-star football game where some of the best graduating high school seniors in Nebraska compete.
They were among 182 students from Nebraska to take part in the experience, which was held June 1-5. Meanwhile, Scotus was one of 66 Nebraska high schools to participate.
Follette, who plays the saxophone, said he was glad he was one of the few band members picked.
“I thought it was pretty cool because there are hundreds of people who do band and plenty of other people who play what I do,” Follette said. “The chances of getting in were not that great.”
The students were picked by their band director, Masonic Band Camp Coordinator Michelle Fulmer, who is also the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nebraska office manager.
The band members were in an intense four-day practice, learning the music, marching steps and field formations.
“It’s a lot of work with close to seven hours of practice a day,” Fulmer said. “But we do have activities in the evening which are fun. They get to meet other kids like them from all over the state.”
The band gave its first performance with a public concert at Harmon Park in Kearney followed by the group leading the Shrine Bowl Parade. Then, the marching band kicked off the Shrine Bowl by playing the "National Anthem" and later during halftime.
“We demanded a lot of the students during the past week,” retired Wayne High School Band Director Brad Weber said in a press release. “They responded professionally and worked very hard. That was evident by the high-quality shows they performed Friday and Saturday. There’s no doubt these young musicians are among the best in the state.”
Additionally, band members were taught by Aurora High School Band Director Dan Sodomka and Dr. Dave Bohnert, Wayne State College band director.
Fulmer said many of the students – not just ones from Scotus – had never marched on a field before.
“It’s a lot of new learning for them at the beginning of the week but by the end of the week, the show looks great,” Fulmer said.
The band members can attend the camp for three years, starting after their freshmen year, Fulmer said.
“They can come back and apply after their freshmen, sophomore and junior years,” she said. “And then we also have students come back after they graduated to serve as band assistants. (These are) certain selective students who showed leadership qualities and good music and marching abilities. We bring them back to help in subsequent years.”
Follette said even though there was a lot of hard work involved, the opportunity to play at the Shrine Bowl was all worth it.
“Seeing it all come together was really cool,” he said.