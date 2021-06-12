Scotus students get chance to perform halftime at Shrine Bowl

Additionally, band members were taught by Aurora High School Band Director Dan Sodomka and Dr. Dave Bohnert, Wayne State College band director.

Fulmer said many of the students – not just ones from Scotus – had never marched on a field before.

“It’s a lot of new learning for them at the beginning of the week but by the end of the week, the show looks great,” Fulmer said.

The band members can attend the camp for three years, starting after their freshmen year, Fulmer said.

“They can come back and apply after their freshmen, sophomore and junior years,” she said. “And then we also have students come back after they graduated to serve as band assistants. (These are) certain selective students who showed leadership qualities and good music and marching abilities. We bring them back to help in subsequent years.”

Follette said even though there was a lot of hard work involved, the opportunity to play at the Shrine Bowl was all worth it.