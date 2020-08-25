 Skip to main content
Smith to Host Virtual Veterans History Project Training
  • Updated
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced his office will host an interactive virtual training for constituents interested in volunteering to record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress. Nebraskans of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn how to interview veterans in their communities. Those interested in attending must pre-register at:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xo52X0o1ReOYfRkpjF0cTQ

The training session will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.  

The Veterans History Project was created to collect, preserve, and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans. Volunteers receive training on how to properly record oral history and how to collect memoirs, photos, and other documents.

For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

