'Something Good': Protesters, law enforcement come together in peace after Columbus rally

Rodriguez reached out to the police after seeing posts circulate on social media, warning Columbus residents about potential violence at the protest.

"People all around Columbus NE have been talking about people stealing guns and there is going to be a riot at Pizza Ranch tomorrow," one Snapchat screenshot read.

The Columbus Police were present at the protest but hung back. At least eight Columbus Police officers and two firefighters stood in front of Slumberland Furniture across the parking lot.

"It's been peaceful, and we're only here to keep them safe. We're not here to show force, we have no issues here, we just want to make sure that everybody gets home safe," Columbus Police Sgt. Bret Strecker said.

At the end of the event, many of the remaining protesters crossed the parking lot to thank the police officers and firefighters for their service. After taking a photo with them, the protesters dispersed.

Police violence isn't a problem in Columbus, according to Rodriguez and other protesters. But Rodriguez said she wanted to do something to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls for reforms to end police violence against people of color.