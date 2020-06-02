'Something Good': Protesters, law enforcement come together in peace after Columbus rally

Black Lives Matter protesters crossed the Hobby Lobby strip mall parking lot to take a photo with Columbus Police officers and firefighters at the end of a protest on Tuesday night, dispelling online rumors that the event would end in a riot.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, a crowd of 50 protesters lined up along 33rd Avenue by Pizza Ranch in Columbus. By the protest's end at about 6:30 p.m., the group had grown to approximately 100.
Many wore black, and some carried handmade signs with phrases such as "say his name," "black lives matter" and "silent is violent." Protesters cheered when drivers honked their support, some calling out words of encouragement through open windows.
Ashley Rodriguez, the 18-year-old Columbus resident who organized the protest, led the group in intermittent chants: "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!"
Protests broke out across the country following the death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd, and some of them have turned into riots. Rodriguez was moved to take action after seeing protests unfold in Omaha and Lincoln.
"I just want this to be peaceful, but I have been getting a lot of threats about people coming and coming with guns. And they're trying to tear down buildings here in Columbus and I don't want anything like that to happen," Rodriguez said Tuesday morning.
Rodriguez reached out to the police after seeing posts circulate on social media, warning Columbus residents about potential violence at the protest.
"People all around Columbus NE have been talking about people stealing guns and there is going to be a riot at Pizza Ranch tomorrow," one Snapchat screenshot read.
The Columbus Police were present at the protest but hung back. At least eight Columbus Police officers and two firefighters stood in front of Slumberland Furniture across the parking lot.
"It's been peaceful, and we're only here to keep them safe. We're not here to show force, we have no issues here, we just want to make sure that everybody gets home safe," Columbus Police Sgt. Bret Strecker said.
At the end of the event, many of the remaining protesters crossed the parking lot to thank the police officers and firefighters for their service. After taking a photo with them, the protesters dispersed.
Police violence isn't a problem in Columbus, according to Rodriguez and other protesters. But Rodriguez said she wanted to do something to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls for reforms to end police violence against people of color.
"I don't like waking up or (going on my phone in the afternoon) and seeing that another innocent black person has lost their life due to police brutality. I think that this just needs to stop," Rodriguez said.
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with Floyd's murder, but protests have continued. Riots have broken out in Lincoln and Omaha, and evening curfews have been imposed in both cities. In places where protests have gotten violent, local officials and protest organizers have said outsiders with ill intentions are responsible.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley reached out to Rodriguez Monday night, and they spoke on the phone Tuesday morning. Rodriguez said Bulkley was supportive of the protest and told her not to let the messages on social media get to her.
"I'm standing my ground and I'm not going to let this rumor get to me. I'm going out there and saying what I believe in to protect my black brothers and sisters who are wrongfully getting murdered," Rodriguez said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
