Spanish competition comes into full bloom

Liliana Velasco was excited to host a statewide Spanish competition last year at Columbus High School following the cancellation of a similar event at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Unfortunately, events outside of her control prevented the event from going off as planned.
For starters, the event had to be postponed because of the devastating flooding that affected communities across the state. Due to that, some schools that had made commitments to attend the event decided to step away, for understandable reasons.
The show did go on, but at a much smaller scale than what she had anticipated.
“A lot fewer people were able to attend because of the change in date,” Velasco said. “It will be our second try.”
Now, she gets the chance to do the kind of event that she had intended, before fate and Mother Nature intervened. The statewide Spanish competition will run 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16 at CHS. Admission is free for all and there will be concessions offered, with food being provided by El Tapatio. Competitions will begin at 9:30 and will go through the end of the day.
Velasco had wanted to do something for Spanish students across the state since UNL canceled a foreign-language competition that had been held for 43 years. She and her students were disappointed and have since turned their disappointment into an event celebrating the various cultures of the Hispanic world.
“The main reason I do this is because I want students to practice, in a meaningful context, what they’re learning in their textbooks,” Velasco said. “I want them to bring that to life. It’s one thing to know (about) this famous painter, and you read it in your textbook, it’s another thing to incorporate that in your art and trying to replicate what that artist did with your own hands. Reading is one thing, but experiencing it is another.”
Students will have the chance to experience culture through the various competitions, like poetry, music art, dance and drama. Each of the competitions is designed to test students’ knowledge and ability to pick up the culture and understand the impact that it has on people.
“Language is more than words,” Velasco said. “It’s culture, it’s the way that you view things.”
The district is excited to see the event be unleashed to its full potential this year, after a rocky start last year. Nicole Anderson, marketing/foundation director for Columbus Public Schools, said that it is a good way for CHS to show off who it is and what it represents as a diverse place of learning.
“When they discontinued the event (at UNL), they were very disappointed,” Anderson said. “It’s a testament to Liliana and her dedication to the students and to Columbus High School to continue this competition.”
Velasco and her students now have the opportunity to make it shine and show that there’s always an opportunity to make the most of a second chance.
“The way we had envisioned it last year could not take place,” Velasco said. “This is almost like our first time doing this.” Velasco said.
