Spanish competition comes into full bloom

Liliana Velasco was excited to host a statewide Spanish competition last year at Columbus High School following the cancellation of a similar event at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Unfortunately, events outside of her control prevented the event from going off as planned.

For starters, the event had to be postponed because of the devastating flooding that affected communities across the state. Due to that, some schools that had made commitments to attend the event decided to step away, for understandable reasons.

The show did go on, but at a much smaller scale than what she had anticipated.

“A lot fewer people were able to attend because of the change in date,” Velasco said. “It will be our second try.”

Now, she gets the chance to do the kind of event that she had intended, before fate and Mother Nature intervened. The statewide Spanish competition will run 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16 at CHS. Admission is free for all and there will be concessions offered, with food being provided by El Tapatio. Competitions will begin at 9:30 and will go through the end of the day.