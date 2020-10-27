Biden says he won't 'give up on Nebraska,' will get virus 'under control'

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the eve of President Donald Trump’s planned airport rally in Omaha, says “Nebraskans are hurting” and he’ll fight to “finally get” the coronavirus under control.
Biden said Trump is “failing” Nebraskans and has “waved the white flag” on the pandemic, citing comments by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows told CNN that “we’re not going to control the pandemic” but said the administration would focus on vaccines, therapeutics and “other mitigations.”
Biden, in a statement this week to Telegram sister publication The World-Herald, said he prays for essential workers in hospitals, nursing homes and meatpacking plants as Nebraska deals with record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
“My commitment to you is this: As your president, I won’t give up on Nebraska,” Biden said. “I’ll finally get this virus under control and protect your health care.”
Biden, who is expected to campaign in central Iowa on Friday, said he would protect the Affordable Care Act and work to improve it.
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said middle-class voters in the Midwest know better than to vote for Biden and hurt their bottom lines.
“President Trump’s willingness to speak directly to voters about the great American comeback will earn him four more years in the White House,” she said.
Biden is airing his first Nebraska-specific television ad this week involving a retired Air Force colonel who criticizes Trump’s leadership during the pandemic. Democrats also will be driving a mobile billboard near the Trump campaign rally and running digital ads highlighting the president’s record on COVID-19, including 225,000 Americans lost to the virus.
Biden and Trump are vying on Nov. 3 for the single Electoral College vote awarded to the winner of the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. Biden has led most 2nd District polls since this summer. Statewide, Trump is leading. Nebraska, like Maine, awards a single electoral vote to the winner of each congressional district. Two more electoral votes go to Nebraska’s statewide winner.
