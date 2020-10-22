Profit, revenue slump at Union Pacific, but volume improves

OMAHA (AP) — Union Pacific's profit and revenue slumped by double digits, though the volume of shipments it handled rebounded from the previous quarter as the economy emerged from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year.

The railroad earned $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share in the third quarter, down 12% from $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago. The per-share earnings from the most recent quarter were 2 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue fell 11% to $4.92 billion, also shy of analyst expectations for $4.98 billion.

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. dipped more than 6% Thursday.

Volume fell 4% compared with last year, but that was a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20% as factories and businesses shut down with COVID-19 infections spreading in the U.S.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said the industrial economy remains weak and conditions vary widely across all the different businesses the railroad serves, yet generally the economy is improving. But he said it's hard to predict the pace of recovery because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.