Ricketts defends decision to ease restrictions in Nebraska

LINCOLN (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts defended his decision Monday to ease social-distancing restrictions in some parts of Nebraska, even though the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged in the last few days.

Ricketts, a Republican, announced Friday that he was relaxing rules for businesses such as restaurants, salons and tattoo parlors in certain regions of Nebraska and allowing all churches to resume in-person services as long as they follow new safety rules.

During his weekday news conference on Monday, Ricketts used a highway speed-limit analogy to describe his thinking.

“We could ban just about all deaths on the interstate by reducing the speed to 5 mph, but we don’t do that,” he said, describing such action as impractical. ”... What we’re trying to do is find the right speed. What’s the right speed to be able to manage our health care system, to make sure it doesn’t become overwhelmed?"

He said the state has currently “slowed everybody down” and is now trying to figure out “what is the right speed to be at” to ensure public safety.