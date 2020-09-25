Ricketts stands by decision to discontinue emergency SNAP

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts doubled down earlier this week on his decision to leave Nebraska as the only state that has discontinued emergency food assistance benefits that were made available under the federal coronavirus relief package, despite pleas from advocates for the poor.

Ricketts argued that Nebraska’s economy has fared far better than others hit by the coronavirus, and that other forms of assistance are still available to those who need it.

His comments came after advocates for low-income Nebraskans called on the Republican governor to reinstate the emergency aid, which ended in July. A group of state lawmakers has made a similar request.

“Our friends, our family members, and our neighbors are being told they should face an unprecedented global pandemic without emergency support for which they are eligible,” said Eric Savaino, who works on food-access issues for the advocacy group Nebraska Appleseed.

The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, was temporarily expanded during the pandemic to help low-income Americans who took a financial hit due to the coronavirus and subsequent business closures and layoffs. SNAP benefits are financed by the federal government, with the state covering half of the administrative costs.