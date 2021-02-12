Sasse bets political future on opposing Trump

Sasse, who was elected to a second six-year term last year, does not have to worry much about the consequences of his anti-Trump campaign in a state that Trump won by 18 percentage points in November. Sasse's more immediate risk is how his votes on impeachment will go over with Republicans if he were to run for president in 2024.

Of the small number of Republican senators who've sided with Democrats on impeachment, only the 48-year-old Sasse is viewed as still aspiring to higher office. He is, in effect, betting there's a political future in trying to fight for the comeback of the establishment Republican party.

“We still agree on some big things,” he said in his video, pointing to values his party often promoted before Trump. “Rule of law. Constitutionalism. Limited government.”

Even in Nebraska, Sasse has some reason to think there's a market for what he's selling.

He won almost 27,000 more votes than Trump in the state, proving better at holding on to wayward GOP voters and winning over Democrats. Twenty-one percent of Nebraska Democrats backed Sasse while just 4% supported Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate. Meanwhile, 7% of Republicans voted for Biden, while 3% of Republicans voted for Sasse's challenger, Democrat Chris Janicek.