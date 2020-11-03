Sasse wins re-election with ease

OMAHA (AP) — Republican Sen. Ben Sasse coasted to a second term Tuesday, easily defeating two Democratic challengers in the GOP-dominated state.

Sasse beat scandal-plagued Democratic nominee Chris Janicek, who refused to leave the race even after his party disavowed him for sending sexually explicit texts about a campaign staffer.

Nebraska Democratic Party officials spent months trying to force Janicek out of the race, but state law does not allow them to remove his name from the ballot without his permission.

Sasse also bested the Nebraska Democratic Party's preferred candidate, Preston Love Jr., who ran as a write-in candidate.

Love acknowledged in September that he was a long-shot candidate, but added: “I am going to run as if I had all the money that I need and all the love that I need and that we give people an alternative.”

Sasse has campaigned as a reliable, traditional conservative, but he has also clashed publicly with President Donald Trump, drawing criticism from some party activists at home. He warded off a primary challenge from a pro-Trump GOP activist, however, and was expected to win even before the Janicek scandal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}