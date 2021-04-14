Sticking to their guns: Platte County supervisors pass resolution in support of Second Amendment

The 27 words found in the U.S. Constitution Second Amendment are the difference in keeping families and homes safe, the Platte County Board of Supervisors said.
The Board made its affirmation of the Second Amendment clear during Tuesday’s meeting. The supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that declares their support for the right to bear arms, making Platte County a sanctuary county.
The resolution states the Board is backing “the rights and liberties” of Platte County residents that are guaranteed in the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions.
The measure also reads both constitutions offer the right to keep and bear arms, precisely “for security of defense of self, family, home and others and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes.” It added, “such right(s) shall not be infringed" on.
District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss said the proposal was easy to support.
“(The Second Amendment) is one of our constitutional rights,” he said.
District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer said there have been some attempts to restrict gun rights over the past few years. This resolution means the County is taking some kind of action to speak out against this, he added.
“We just want to be on record for that,” Pfeifer said.
Platte County joins a long list of other counties in Nebraska adopting similar resolutions. Butler, Jefferson, Clay, Knox, Holt, Merrick, Custer and Filmore are just a few of the over 30 counties that have passed such a measure.
Liss said a few weeks ago a constituent informed him about the topic. The board supervisor added he went to Gage County to get a copy of its resolution to use as a template for Platte’s measure.
“I think it’s important that we join rank with the other counties with regard to making a formal statement supporting the Second Amendment,” Liss said.
The resolution also cited the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Columbia v. Heller, which asserted ones' right to possess firearms for lawful purposes like self-defense within the home. The measure concluded by saying the sheriff will continue to uphold the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions by opposing any law that infringes a legal citizen's right to keep and bear arms.
Pfeifer said the Second Amendment is not only vital for recreational use and hunting but, more importantly, it’s needed for safety. Limiting the number of people who can own firearms means “the bad guys are still going to have” theirs no matter what, he added.
“The good guys aren’t going to have them,” Pfeifer said. “So who’s going to protect the families? Who’s going to protect themselves? You have a right to do that. Everybody has the right to protect themselves, their property and their families.”