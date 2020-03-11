Stores trying to keep shelves stocked in midst of COVID-19

Grocery stores in Columbus are trying to do what they can to make sure customers have ample supply of important products needed in case of a potential COVID-19 quarantine.

Officials at Hy-Vee and Super Saver said that they are working with suppliers to stock products like bottled water, hand sanitizer and soap in order to make sure that people have the ability to buy these products to keep themselves safe.

But it’s not an easy process when one considers the supply-and-demand situation for many of these products. Dean Van Horn, store director at the Columbus Super Saver, said that one of his suppliers was starting to run out of some products and was looking for alternative ways to bolster their supply.

“We’ve been notified by one of our water vendors that they’ve run out of water,” Van Horn said. “AWG, our grocery vendor, is doing fine with water and those kinds of things, but there are some demand items that we hadn’t anticipated (running low).”

For instance, Van Horn said that there was a large supply of toilet paper and other items that had been shipped in due to strong demand. He said that they were fortunate that AWG is based out of Norfolk so that they could provide items to people without needing to jump through too many hoops.