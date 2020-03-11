Stores trying to keep shelves stocked in midst of COVID-19

Grocery stores in Columbus are trying to do what they can to make sure customers have ample supply of important products needed in case of a potential COVID-19 quarantine.
Officials at Hy-Vee and Super Saver said that they are working with suppliers to stock products like bottled water, hand sanitizer and soap in order to make sure that people have the ability to buy these products to keep themselves safe.
But it’s not an easy process when one considers the supply-and-demand situation for many of these products. Dean Van Horn, store director at the Columbus Super Saver, said that one of his suppliers was starting to run out of some products and was looking for alternative ways to bolster their supply.
“We’ve been notified by one of our water vendors that they’ve run out of water,” Van Horn said. “AWG, our grocery vendor, is doing fine with water and those kinds of things, but there are some demand items that we hadn’t anticipated (running low).”
For instance, Van Horn said that there was a large supply of toilet paper and other items that had been shipped in due to strong demand. He said that they were fortunate that AWG is based out of Norfolk so that they could provide items to people without needing to jump through too many hoops.
“The beauty is our supplier is 42 miles away,” Van Horn said. “We have the ability to react pretty quickly if we need to add any additional truckloads or those kinds of things.”
Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, said that demand for essential products is high and that the stores are doing what they can to stock up during this time.
“We have a limited supply of our more popular items, so we’re sending constant shipments to our stores,” Potthoff said. “If there’s something that a customer is looking for, they can let us know and we will do our best to find it for them and get it for them. We do have plans in place to make sure that products are being reordered and restocked."
Potthoff also assured customers that stores would be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis, even during times that one wouldn’t necessarily expect them to happen.
“We are continuing to disinfect our stores on a regular basis,” Potthoff said. “There’s a lot that we don’t know about this particular illness, so we’re continuing to follow the guidelines given to us by the CDC and the health professionals in their communities.”
Van Horn said that people can bring in hand sanitizer to their stores in case they need to use it. It’s a tough juggling act for him and for others as they enter into something unprecedented in recent American life: The possibility of a quarantine that may prevent any kind of movement in a town like Columbus.
“If we can’t get products from one vendor, we’re certainly going to look at another vendor,” Van Horn said. “We’re hearing now from our suppliers, particularly on the hand sanitizer, they're looking for alternative sources. I gave direction today to order from them on hand sanitizer. We’ll certainly react as quickly as we can.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.