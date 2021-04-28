Supervisors approve gWorks for redistricting

With redistricting about to happen, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved a software proposal to give the county real-time data on its district lines.
The board approved at its regular meeting on Tuesday the use of gWorks - at a cost of $10,450 - to create a living online map of various political subdivision boundaries in Platte County. Based in Omaha, gWorks is a geographic information system business that provides digital mapping services for cities and counties across Nebraska and Iowa.
Having this software will allow a smoother and easier process to redistrict Platte County following the 2020 Census, said District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski.
Supervisors had a choice in which version they wanted from gWorks: Basic, standard or advanced. Kwapnioski told the board the latter choice will be more ideal because the other two don’t present data in real-time.
“With the advanced, they would have somebody come in and work with our board and they can move (district) lines, and we could see exactly what that would do with our numbers,” she said.
The software allows users to manipulate map boundary lines and map information on the computer, as opposed to doing it all by hand on paper. It also hosts the maps online so any member of the public can see them.
“Eventually, we’ll work with the maps and be able to see everything on it for everyone to look at,” Sebourn said.
Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said she is supposed to have everything completed by Dec. 9, 2021.
The board previously mulled getting the software last month but Kwapnioski said the supervisors wanted to collect more information before approving gWorks.
To know more about the program, Kwapnioski said she and Sebourn worked together, learning what the software can offer. She added they also talked to Nebraska Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Bena, who worked has worked with other counties about gWorks.
"He was able to clarify and give us more information," Kwapnioski said.
Kwapnioski said she and Sebourn decided the software’s redistricting component is important in meeting the December deadline.
Before the vote, District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow voiced his support for gWorks.
“This is a must,” he said.
The County isn't a stranger to the software as currently the Platte County Assessor’s Office – in addition to the City of Columbus - uses gWorks, Kwapnioski said.
Census data gathering was originally going to be finished in July 2020. Instead, that process was completed in October. Those delays affected the timeline for the approved Census redistricting data, which is needed before those efforts can start.
District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl asked Sebourn if she knew of the current population numbers in Platte County. She replied that most of Nebraska stayed the same but wasn't currently aware of what it is on the local level.
“I know when we get the numbers, it’s going to be in (either) at the end of September or the first of October,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.