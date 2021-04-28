Supervisors approve gWorks for redistricting

With redistricting about to happen, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved a software proposal to give the county real-time data on its district lines.

The board approved at its regular meeting on Tuesday the use of gWorks - at a cost of $10,450 - to create a living online map of various political subdivision boundaries in Platte County. Based in Omaha, gWorks is a geographic information system business that provides digital mapping services for cities and counties across Nebraska and Iowa.

Having this software will allow a smoother and easier process to redistrict Platte County following the 2020 Census, said District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski.

Supervisors had a choice in which version they wanted from gWorks: Basic, standard or advanced. Kwapnioski told the board the latter choice will be more ideal because the other two don’t present data in real-time.

“With the advanced, they would have somebody come in and work with our board and they can move (district) lines, and we could see exactly what that would do with our numbers,” she said.

The software allows users to manipulate map boundary lines and map information on the computer, as opposed to doing it all by hand on paper. It also hosts the maps online so any member of the public can see them.