Taste of Columbus ending this weekend

“Our businesses have been so incredibly generous and individuals have given us things as well. It’s just a nice variety…” Schieffer said.

CCC-Columbus Campus President Kathy J. Fuchser noted there are some experiences, such as visiting a local beekeeper to learn about his hives and a birdwatching experience with college instructors will be up for bid, as well.

“All different price points, too. That was very important … Taste of Columbus is a little bit different this year, we don’t have 600 people gathering in place but we know that we can have many people gathering online for that philanthropic spirit but also get something to delight yourself as well,” Fuchser said.

Passports are still available, Fuchser said, which include discounts and specials to assorted restaurants and businesses. Valued at over $150, the passport costs $30.

“Passport allows for some wonderful offers for folks to go out and patronize these businesses, especially those hit by the flood in our area last year and even this year with COVID,” Fuchser said. “Every business was encouraged to create some kind of special that was important to them and offer that to Passport.”

Schieffer explained the importance of supporting the college and community at large.