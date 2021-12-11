The latest on COVID-19

Earlier this week, Nebraska ranked 13th in new COVID-19 cases. Although there was no big jump, cases in the area have gone up.

According to the East-Central District Health Department Facebook page, early data around the latest variant – omicron – suggests that the symptoms associated with it are less severe but it is much more contagious than other variants.

The latest numbers available at time of print were posted Dec. 6. The ECDHD had 152 cases; 41.6 for the seven-day average per 100k; the test positivity for 46.7; and those fully vaccinated (5 and older) was 49%. In Platte only there were 104 cases; 44.4 was the seven-day average per 100k; a 47.9% test positivity; and those fully vaccinated (5 and older) 55%.

According to The Hill, on Dec. 8 Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccines appear to provide strong protection against the newest variant – omicron - when paired with the booster.

COVID vaccines are offered free of charge at the East-Central District Health Department FEMA Room, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus. Weekly clinics are: 3-5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays (children 5-18 years old are offered the Pfizer vaccine only); and 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesdays; first, second, third and booster doses are available -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for adults 19 and older). Call 402-562-7500 to schedule an appointment.

This week, Hy-Vee announced it will offer free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to 16- and 17-year-olds at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations including Columbus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending those 16 and older receive a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (the only vaccine available to minors at this time) at least six months after their second vaccine dose.

Vaccines are by appointment only and masks are required. A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. Those who would like to schedule their appointment can do so by visiting hy-vee.com/covidvaccine

Along with the COVID vaccine, flu vaccinations are also being offered. Call the health department office for more information.

