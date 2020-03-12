United Way looks back at 2019, forward to 2020

An eventful 2019 for the Columbus Area United Way was reviewed Wednesday during the nonprofit's annual meeting at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah Pillen, the Board of Directors president, presided over the meeting and said that the organization’s work during last year’s flooding helped kick off what would be a busy year.
“The community of Columbus was one of the first where there was an extensive outreach program, and it had a really (big) impact on many victims of the flooding throughout the entire county,” Pillen said.
An updating of the organization’s goals, health, financial stability and education, and a post-campaign allocation were also among the many events from 2019 that were discussed, with the goal revisions being a key part of building for the group’s future.
“We’ve created champions for each pillar,” Pillen said. “Then we engaged with a wide assortment of community leaders on what are the current community needs and how can we refine our goals so that the pillars and all the money that we are earning through the United Way are being allocated to really make an impact on our community.”
Awards were presented to local businesses who made significant donations to the United Way throughout 2019, with BD Medical, Cargill, Nebraska Public Power District, DiStar Industries, Pillen Family Farms, and Columbus Bank all being honored for their contributions.
It was the first meeting for Hope Freshour as the executive director of the nonprofit, and she said that there was still a transition period to be had as she moved through her very first year as head of the United Way.
“There are many different aspects and facets of the United Way,” Freshour said. “Learning all those different facets of mechanisms has been fun and insightful. I’m excited about the journey ahead and how we can impact the community.”
Those in attendance at the meeting received the organization’s annual report, which spotlighted the work that the organization did in helping schools, financial institutions and the community at large in 2019. Freshour said that the emphasis on the organization's core goals was important, with input from community leaders being an impetus towards improving the organization.
“The board really did a very in-depth strategic plan where they met with community leaders, brought different leaders in, and developed the goals,” Freshour said. “From the goals is where they will be allocating funds for partner agencies to render those services.”
Freshour said she is hopeful that 2020 will be another eventful year for the organization, as she enters her first full year heading up the nonprofit that serves Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Polk and Butler counties. In partnership with its partner agencies, the United Way is ready for another big year with a fresh face at the helm.
“We’re really going to be working in tandem with our partner agencies in regards to the distribution of funds,” Freshour said. “(We’re) looking for data on how they are using funds to provide programming that is meeting measurable goals but also looking at new initiatives for our community, such as opportunities for programs that aren’t receiving current funding to receive funding.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net