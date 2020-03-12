United Way looks back at 2019, forward to 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was the first meeting for Hope Freshour as the executive director of the nonprofit, and she said that there was still a transition period to be had as she moved through her very first year as head of the United Way.

“There are many different aspects and facets of the United Way,” Freshour said. “Learning all those different facets of mechanisms has been fun and insightful. I’m excited about the journey ahead and how we can impact the community.”

Those in attendance at the meeting received the organization’s annual report, which spotlighted the work that the organization did in helping schools, financial institutions and the community at large in 2019. Freshour said that the emphasis on the organization's core goals was important, with input from community leaders being an impetus towards improving the organization.

“The board really did a very in-depth strategic plan where they met with community leaders, brought different leaders in, and developed the goals,” Freshour said. “From the goals is where they will be allocating funds for partner agencies to render those services.”