United Way ready to kickoff countdown to Duck Race

This is typically when the Duck Race is held, but last year it was delayed to December and held at the Columbus Family YMCA.

“We’re thrilled to be back doing it,” Otten said. “This is our normal schedule and doing it in conjunction with Columbus Days and doing it at the Plunge on the lazy river. It’s just a great setting.”

Suess said she felt the same way about the event, saying it’s a welcome return.

“It’s great to be back to our regular schedule,” she said.

The winners will be announced and contacted after the race. They do not need to be present to win.

This year’s top prizes include $10,000, a dream vacation, groceries for a year, utilities for a year and more. These prizes go to whoever had one of the 10 fastest ducks cross the finish line.

But that’s not the only way to win something from the event. Additionally, there are lucky duck awards in which 13 rubber ducks are picked out of the water at random.

Otten said the Duck Race isn’t only for fun but those buying tickets are raising funds for a good cause.