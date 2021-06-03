United Way ready to kickoff countdown to Duck Race

It’s a sight to behold whenever 18,000 rubber ducks race down the Pawnee Plunge lazy river, said Columbus Area United Way officials.
But only a select few of those ducks will make someone a lucky winner as Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) will hold the event on Aug. 13.
”It is something to see these 18,000 little plastic ducks dumped into that lazy river and make the trip around,” Duck Race Chairwoman Cammy Otten said, with a laugh. “It’s a fun day.”
With the race on the horizon, the Columbus Area United Way will hold a kickoff to start the sale of Duck Race tickets from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. The sales will be in the parking lots of Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St.; Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.; and Slumberland Furniture, 2268 33rd Ave.
The United Way will have a special on tickets in which participants can purchase seven tickets for $25. The number of tickets for this amount is usually six, CAUW Development Director Jo Suess said, but the kickoff is the one day in which the nonprofit offers an added ticket for that price.
Additionally, anyone who bought a ticket that day will be entered into a drawing where three winners will receive a $25 gas card from Corner Stop.
Following the kickoff, Duck Race tickets - which cost $5 per person - can be found at any area bank, the CAUW office or the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets can be purchased until the day of the event. The race goes along with Columbus Days.
This is typically when the Duck Race is held, but last year it was delayed to December and held at the Columbus Family YMCA.
“We’re thrilled to be back doing it,” Otten said. “This is our normal schedule and doing it in conjunction with Columbus Days and doing it at the Plunge on the lazy river. It’s just a great setting.”
Suess said she felt the same way about the event, saying it’s a welcome return.
“It’s great to be back to our regular schedule,” she said.
The winners will be announced and contacted after the race. They do not need to be present to win.
This year’s top prizes include $10,000, a dream vacation, groceries for a year, utilities for a year and more. These prizes go to whoever had one of the 10 fastest ducks cross the finish line.
But that’s not the only way to win something from the event. Additionally, there are lucky duck awards in which 13 rubber ducks are picked out of the water at random.
Otten said the Duck Race isn’t only for fun but those buying tickets are raising funds for a good cause.
“We really like that people can make an impact in the community,” she said. “… It really makes a difference across a wide base of people in our community.”