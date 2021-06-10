WATCH NOW: Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Show set for this weekend

Forney said there are several aspects of the past that folks don’t necessarily think about today. He said his demos will showcase some of that, like how people back then made chicken feed, pumped their well water and cut firewood.

“It’s all done for you (now),” Forney said.

Forney credited his grandparents for his love of older equipment. Additionally, spending time with his grandfather helped him gain an interest, leading him to have his own collection - some of which are over 100 years old.

Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Show Club Member Dave Martensen has gone to the event for 20 years. He said he discovered his love of antique machines at a young age, joking ever since then it’s become like “a disease.”

For anyone who hasn’t gone to one of the previous antique tractor and gas engine shows, Martensen said, it’s a different kind of experience.

“Most of the things there can be anywhere from 75 to 100 years old,” he said.

Forney said he appreciates that folks have attended the event for three decades now.