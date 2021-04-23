WATCH NOW: Barb's School of Dance celebrates 55 years

“Just to do that back in the 1960s to start something like that at that young of an age is pure dedication and passion,” Johnson said.

Johnson added dance was an important part of her life as their studio was at their home when she was growing up.

“People would say, ‘It’s so cool that you have a dance studio in your house,’ and I thought everybody has a dance studio in their house,” Johnson said. “It’s been a part of me since forever.”

This past season was the first time in the past 55 years that Ramaekers didn’t teach a class. She said she was doing it last year until the studio closed down for a while due to COVID-19. Ultimately, she decided not to return.

Johnson and Ramaekers agreed if not for the virus the latter of the two would have continued teaching.

“It just seemed like it posed many different hurdles,” Ramaekers said. “It just seemed easier for me to step down.”

But she’s left her mark with the School of Dance.