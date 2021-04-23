WATCH NOW: Barb's School of Dance celebrates 55 years

While most 16-year-old kids were worrying about getting their driver’s license, Barb Ramaekers was busy starting her own business.
Ramaekers' business, Barb’s School of Dance, 4725 28th St. in Columbus, is going 55 years strong now. She first started as a traveling dance teacher visiting area communities such as Shelby, Osceola, Stromsburg and David City, to name a few. She said it was a calling from God that made her want to open her own studio.
“I truly felt like, ‘I want to teach dance,’” she said. “I just knew from then on it was within me.”
Ramaekers had different locations along the way, first starting at her home in Shelby and later a stint in a room upstairs where Tweet's Sport Shop, 2513 13th St. in Columbus, is at today. Eventually, Ramaekers found her permanent home in Columbus.
She said she’s happy that Barb’s is now celebrating its 55th anniversary.
“It really is special,” said Ramaekers, the founder and now co-owner of Barb’s. “I know I have someone watching over me. I always wanted to do well and be good at it and run it right. But a lot of it was God helping me out and guiding me for sure.”
Her daughter, Desiree Johnson, who’s the other co-owner of Barb’s, said she’s proud of her mom for having a business be around for so long.
“Just to do that back in the 1960s to start something like that at that young of an age is pure dedication and passion,” Johnson said.
Johnson added dance was an important part of her life as their studio was at their home when she was growing up.
“People would say, ‘It’s so cool that you have a dance studio in your house,’ and I thought everybody has a dance studio in their house,” Johnson said. “It’s been a part of me since forever.”
This past season was the first time in the past 55 years that Ramaekers didn’t teach a class. She said she was doing it last year until the studio closed down for a while due to COVID-19. Ultimately, she decided not to return.
Johnson and Ramaekers agreed if not for the virus the latter of the two would have continued teaching.
“It just seemed like it posed many different hurdles,” Ramaekers said. “It just seemed easier for me to step down.”
But she’s left her mark with the School of Dance.
Barb’s currently has three different studios in it, B, D and T. Two of them are named after Ramaekers and Johnson, respectively, while the third is in honor of the late Trevor Luckey. Luckey, who passed away two years ago from cancer, would have been a senior this year at Columbus High School.
Both Ramaekers and Johnson lauded Luckey’s danceability, saying he would have had a prolific career in the field.
“He was a big-time dancer here,” Johnson said. “It was his passion. … We really keep his memory alive here. It’s important to his parents too, so I vowed to keep his memory alive.”
Meanwhile, Barb’s School of Dance is preparing to host a recital, which will be a dedication to the business’ 55 years, this weekend.
The first show will consist of the first graders and start at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. The second one, which features the second to 12th grades, will follow at 7 p.m. the same day. The final performance, which is for the latter age group, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The shows are open to the public. The tickets cost $10 and to purchase them, visit bit.ly/3tK6Igl.
The recitals are Ramaekers’ favorite part.
“Every single recital when the finale music plays, it’s pretty emotional for me,” she said. “Everybody is so happy to get through that finale again and again and again.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.