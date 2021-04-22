WATCH NOW: Central Community College holds signing for STS programs

Mark Murua wasn’t sure what he was going to do after graduating from Schuyler Central High School in 2015.
But after working some jobs in the electromechanical field, Murua decided he wanted to get a college degree and then continue with his career.
On Wednesday, Central Community College-Columbus recognized students like Murua who are going into skilled and technical sciences (STS) programs.
CCC-Columbus held a signing for eight students who will attend the school in fall 2021. The event was akin to student-athletes signing their letter of intent to play a given sport.
“It (the signing) makes me happy that I’ll further my career,” Murua said. “I really want that and they’re going to help choose the right classes and choose the right things.”
STS programs consist of transportation, manufacturing, energy technology and construction-related fields.
Ten students will join those programs in the fall, but only eight could attend the event.
In addition to Murua, Jesus Catalan and Jacob Schneider will go into electromechanical; William Eller and Edgar Irineo Gallardo in process instrumentation and control; and Jaxson Jones, Parker Litz, Lilly Reel, Kaden Stenzel and Edith Zacarias in welding technology.
CCC-Columbus process control and instrumentation instructor Dan Davidchik said he was happy to see students passionate about going into STS programs.
“Businesses need the skilled folks and there are a lot of jobs available,” he said. “It’s just a wonderful thing for the college and community to have that kind of interest from young people.”
CCC-Columbus Campus President Kathy Fuchser told the students, before the signing, she was thrilled that they decided to attend the college.
“Please know, without a shadow of a doubt, we are pleased that you are here and that you will be here back in the fall,” said Fuchser.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick also spoke to the students, telling them they have a bright career ahead of them.
“High school seniors and youth, in general, represent 25% of the population but 100% of the future,” Brunswick said. “And that future is up for each and one of you to decide.”
Davidchik said the signing “was a progressive step” because those kinds of occasions are usually held for student-athletes.
“I think it’s the beginning, hopefully, of a bigger and bigger event every year where we get more students excited about going on to get an education and go onto a great career that’s needed,” he said.
The Columbus campus wasn’t the only location to have a signing day. CCC also had ones at its Hastings and Grand Island schools.
Murua said it was a nice honor that CCC held a signing for him and the others.
“It makes the students feel more important,” he said. “It makes it seem like the advisors and everyone else is putting in the time to help us which makes it seem like a big deal. It makes you want to come (here) more.”
