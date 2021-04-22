WATCH NOW: Central Community College holds signing for STS programs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CCC-Columbus process control and instrumentation instructor Dan Davidchik said he was happy to see students passionate about going into STS programs.

“Businesses need the skilled folks and there are a lot of jobs available,” he said. “It’s just a wonderful thing for the college and community to have that kind of interest from young people.”

CCC-Columbus Campus President Kathy Fuchser told the students, before the signing, she was thrilled that they decided to attend the college.

“Please know, without a shadow of a doubt, we are pleased that you are here and that you will be here back in the fall,” said Fuchser.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick also spoke to the students, telling them they have a bright career ahead of them.

“High school seniors and youth, in general, represent 25% of the population but 100% of the future,” Brunswick said. “And that future is up for each and one of you to decide.”

Davidchik said the signing “was a progressive step” because those kinds of occasions are usually held for student-athletes.